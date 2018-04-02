Boy, 11, suspected of trying to stab Missouri deputy

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — Authorities in southeast Missouri's Butler County say an 11-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to stab a sheriff's deputy and threatening a relative with a knife.

The (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic (http://bit.ly/29w5lvp ) says Butler County sheriff's authorities are seeking felony charges of assault and armed criminal action.

The boy has been referred to county juvenile authorities, and his name hasn't been released.

Court documents allege that during a dispute with his mother Monday, the boy grabbed a knife and chased her before she sought refuge with two other children in a bedroom.

Authorities say that the boy then tried to stab a responding deputy through a doorway opening before the child was disarmed and arrested.