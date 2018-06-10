Boy, 13, Admits Raping 6-Year-Old

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - A 15-year-old St. Louis-area boy faces sentencing Oct 5 after pleading guilty today to kidnapping, attacking and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old neighbor. Sherman Burnett Junior was 13 at the time of the attack in November 2005 in Spanish Lake. Police say he left the victim barely alive near railroad tracks. Police found her eleven hours after she was reported missing. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Web site STLtoday.com reports today that Burnett is the youngest inmate ever housed at the St. Louis County jail. He was certified last year to stand trial as an adult.