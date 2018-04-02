Boy, 13, dies in southeast Missouri dirt bike accident

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) - An eastern Missouri boy has died following a collision of two dirt bikes at a state park in St. Francois County.

Thirteen-year-old Chance Harris of St. Peters died in the accident Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Chance was riding at St. Joe State Park when the front of his dirt bike struck the front of a bike driven by 39-year-old Mahres Driver, also of St. Peters.

Driver was airlifted to a suburban St. Louis hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Chance was taken to a Farmington hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.