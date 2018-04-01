Boy, 16, accused of Lincoln Co. car break-ins

TROY (AP) - A Lincoln County teenager has been arrested for a series of car break-ins that occurred in subdivisions and commuter parking lots.

The 16-year-old is in the custody of juvenile authorities. Authorities say other arrests are possible.

Thieves have been targeted valuables left in cars - purses, wallets and other items. At least 20 crimes have been reported, though the teen has been arrested in connection with three of the break-ins. Police say he told investigators he traded a stolen handgun for marijuana.