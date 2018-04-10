Boy, 8, robbed of bike at gunpoint, then gets it back

DELLWOOD (AP) — An 8-year-old north St. Louis County boy has his bike back, and police have the suspect who robbed him in custody.

Kaleb Gross of Dellwood was riding his bike with a friend Tuesday when someone asked to use it. When Kaleb said no, the suspect pulled out a gun.

Police caught the juvenile suspect, and officers returned the bike Thursday, though it was spray-painted and damaged.

Still, Kaleb's mother said she is grateful to police for their fast action to not only get the bike back, but restore her son's sense of security by arresting the suspect.