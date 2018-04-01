Boy Accused of Hitting Teacher

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A ten-year-old southeast Missouri boy is cited in juvenile court after allegedly punching his teacher in the face. It happpened last week at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Authorities say the boy, who has a history of behavior problems, became disruptive in the classroom and first struck the teacher in the leg. Soon, the boy began throwing things. When the teacher told him he needed to stop making bad choices, the boy allegedly punched her in the face. The principal isn't saying if the boy has been returned to class or placed in an alternative setting.