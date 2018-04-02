Boy Dies After Being Pulled from Lake

AP-MO--Lake Death,0086Boy, 15, dies after being pulled from lake BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) -- Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a lake in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs over the weekend. Marice Mitchell of Grain Valley, Missouri, was NOT breathing and had no pulse when authorities found him at Lake Remembrance last night. Paramedics rushed the teen to a hospital after starting C-P-R. He died later in the night. The cause of death is NOT clear. ------ Information from: The Kansas City Star, www.kansascity.com (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-03-07 2130EDT