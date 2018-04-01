Boy dies after falling into southern Missouri farm pond

NEVADA (AP) - A boy has died after falling through an ice-covered farm pond in southern Missouri.

Capt. Kevin Scott, with the Nevada Fire Department, says emergency crews rushed to the scene Saturday morning after a caller said three children were in the pond northwest of Nevada. The Joplin Globe reports that a bystander pulled one boy from the pond, and another boy was able to get out on his own.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says divers recovered the third child about an hour and a half after dispatchers were contacted. The boy was rushed to Nevada Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The child's name wasn't immediately released.

Mosher says one of the surviving children was listed in stable condition, and the other was treated and released.