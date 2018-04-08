Boy Drowns at Trail of Tears State Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A two-year-old southeast Missouri boy has died after wandering from his parents into a lake at Trail of Tears State Park. Juan Pichardo was found Sunday night in less than three feet of water at Lake Boutin, authorities said. He died Monday at St. Louis Children's Hospital. A family friend said Juan's mother turned away briefly and he was gone. He was found in the water after 10-15 minutes of searching. the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department said its on-site investigation found the parents were not negligent.