Boy, Family Missed A.M. Fire

But the three-year-old walked with his mother to the other side of the street to see if they could borrow some milk for breakfast. Three other adults were sleeping in the apartment and another boy was watching cartoons. No one was injured.

"The crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, which turned out to be a grease fire on the stove; very minimal damage as far as the fire goes. They did a primary search on the residence and confirmed that the child was out of the house," Division Chief Gale Blomenkamp, of the Boone County Fire Department, said.

The fire caused only minor damage. Initial estimates were less than $5,000.