Boy Found Dead

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Boy Found Dead,0085Missing boy found dead; mom's boyfriend arrested ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The body of a two-and-a-half year-old boy has been found in Jefferson County and authorities say his mother's boyfriend has been arrested. Adin Choy had been reported missing last night at a park, where the woman's boyfriend been watching him while she was out of town. Police searched for hours using helicopters, boats and dogs, and found the boy's body. No word yet on what charges may be filed against the woman's boyfriend. (KMOX) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-07-07 0703EDT