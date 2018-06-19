Boy Scout Council Splits Vote on National Resolution

COLUMBIA - The Great Rivers Council voted 50 to 28 Thursday afternoon in support of a national resolution that would allow openly gay members to join the boy scouts. That vote sends two yes votes and one no vote to the national referendum on the issue.

The council represents about 8,000 youth members and more than 3,000 volunteers from 33 counties in central and northeast Missouri. The council's three votes will join 1,400 others voting at the Boy Scouts of America national meeting in Dallas May 23-24.

If passed, the resolution would remove the restriction denying membership to youth on the basis of sexual orientation. However it would still ban openly gay adults from serving as leaders in the organization.

The standards would be instated January 1, 2014 if they are approved at the national meeting.