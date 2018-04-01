Boy Scouts Honor SPC. Sterling Wyatt

COLUMBIA - The Boy Scouts partnered with members of the community Thursday to line with SPC. Sterling Wyatt's route from the Columbia Regional Airport to the funeral home with American flags.

The organization has established the Sterling Wyatt Memorial Boy Scout Scholarship Fund, and according to Tim Rich, here's the information on how to contribute:

"If you would like to contribute to the fund, please make your checks payable to "The Community Foundation of Central Missouri" and write "Sterling Wyatt Scout Scholarship Fund" on the memo line. You can then drop them off during the visitation on Friday evening (5-8p) at First Baptist Church OR mail them to The Community Foundation of Central Missouri, 1 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 6015, Columbia, MO 65205-6015. Sterling's parents, Randy and Sherry Wyatt, will serve on the selection committee for future scholarship awardees."