Boy Scouts Volunteer Faces St. Charles Sex Charge

ST. CHARLES - A Boy Scouts volunteer in St. Charles County faces a federal charge of enticing a minor into having sex.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 50-year-old Michael A. Engler was arrested after agreeing to meet with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy for sex.

It was actually an undercover investigation by St. Louis County police, the FBI, the Secret Service and St. Charles County's cybercrime unit.



Engler's public defender, Felicia Jones, says her client plans to plead not guilty.