Boy Sentenced to 5 Years on Murder Conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 13-year-old St. Louis boy is convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a neighbor girl. The judge ordered the boy to serve five years in a Division of Youth Services facility to QUOTE "grow up and try to become a good citizen." The decision came just hours after Family Court Judge Jimmie Edwards ruled the boy would NOT be tried as an adult in 13-year-old Alexus Purtty's death on July 6th. The boy cannot be identified because of his juvenile status. A juvenile officer recommended against trying the boy as an adult. She cited his age, a lengthy child abuse and neglect history, and no prior juvenile offenses. Edwards says the boy had had a tough life, but that Youth Services would give him a second chance at life.