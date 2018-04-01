Boy shoots himself in leg while home alone with sister

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering after authorities say he shot himself in the leg while playing with a handgun.

Capt. Erik Holland of the Platte County Sheriff's Office tells KCTV-TV deputies responded on Monday to a report of a shooting at a rural Platte County home.

Holland said the boy was home alone with his 9-year-old sister. The boy was playing with a .45-caliber handgun when it discharged, hitting him in the leg.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the boy got ahold of the weapon. Holland said once it's finished, the office will forward the information to the Platte County Prosecutor's Office.