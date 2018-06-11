Boy struck and killed by vehicle in St. Louis neighborhood

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a vehicle has struck and killed an 8-year-old boy in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boy was hit just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on the southern edge of the city. Police accident reconstruction investigators are working the case.

No other details were immediately available.