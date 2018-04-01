Boy Sought Police Because Bike Was Stolen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ten months after Shawn Hornbeck disappeared, he sought help from Kirkwood police because his bike had been stolen according to Saturday's St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The report said in August 2003, 12-year-old Hornbeck introduced himself to police as Shawn Devlin and gave no clue that he was a missing child being held captive. Shawn told the officer his BMX bike had been stolen from outside the apartment he shared with Michael Devlin. The officer did not recognize Shawn as a missing child. He was missing more than four years before he was discovered last week with 13-year-old Ben Ownby, who was missing less than a week. Forty-one year old Michael Devlin is charged with kidnapping both boys.