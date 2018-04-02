Boyfriend Charged in 2006 Murder





Brandi Mathews worked as a dancer at an Osage Beach strip club when she disappeared in September, 2006. Mathews' mother, Deanna Roberts, reported her missing in March 2007.

Hikers found her remains under a bridge in Miller County in January, 2009. There was long speculation her boyfriend, Simino, was involved in her death. Police pulled several reports and documents from records confirming a violent relationship between Mathews and Simino.

Court documents say two witnesses went on record saying Simino had confessed to breaking Mathews' neck. Another eye witness identified Simino as the man he saw choking a woman that matched Mathews' description near the same bridge where her remains were found.

Police picked up Simino the same day investigators positively confirmed her remains. Authorities brought Simino in on a parole violation and have had him in custody since.





Investigators would not say why the arrest announcement came on Friday, but they did explain there were enough details to arrest him thanks to news coverage on Matthews' remains. Officials involved in the case say a witness came forward after seeing Mathews' photo on television.





Simino has a lengthy criminal background. His previous arrests have ranged from driving violations to drug possession and abuse. Authorities say Simino's arraignment will be sometime next week.

MILLER COUNTY - Two years after Brandi Mathews' skeleton was found under a bridge in Miller County, her boyfriend is charged in her death. Kelly Robert Simino faces murder charges after media coverage helped investigators speak with an eye witnesses.