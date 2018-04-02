Boyfriend Charged in 2006 Murder
MILLER COUNTY - Two years after Brandi Mathews' skeleton was found under a bridge in Miller County, her boyfriend is charged in her death. Kelly Robert Simino faces murder charges after media coverage helped investigators speak with an eye witnesses.
Simino has a lengthy criminal background. His previous arrests have ranged from driving violations to drug possession and abuse. Authorities say Simino's arraignment will be sometime next week.
Brandi Mathews worked as a dancer at an Osage Beach strip club when she disappeared in September, 2006. Mathews' mother, Deanna Roberts, reported her missing in March 2007.
Hikers found her remains under a bridge in Miller County in January, 2009. There was long speculation her boyfriend, Simino, was involved in her death. Police pulled several reports and documents from records confirming a violent relationship between Mathews and Simino.
Court documents say two witnesses went on record saying Simino had confessed to breaking Mathews' neck. Another eye witness identified Simino as the man he saw choking a woman that matched Mathews' description near the same bridge where her remains were found.
Police picked up Simino the same day investigators positively confirmed her remains. Authorities brought Simino in on a parole violation and have had him in custody since.
Investigators would not say why the arrest announcement came on Friday, but they did explain there were enough details to arrest him thanks to news coverage on Matthews' remains. Officials involved in the case say a witness came forward after seeing Mathews' photo on television.
Simino has a lengthy criminal background. His previous arrests have ranged from driving violations to drug possession and abuse. Authorities say Simino's arraignment will be sometime next week.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aEarly Today
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld