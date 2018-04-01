Boys and Girls Club Thinks Outside Box

COLUMBIA - A service organization called "Dream Outside the Box" hosted children from the Columbia Boys and Girls Club Wednesday for a day of dance, art, and activities. One of the main events included a hands-on dance lesson at Missouri's Contemporary Ballet. Wednesday from noon to five, Dream Outside the Box hosted a Take Over Day at the club.

Last year, when the organization visited the Boys and Girls Club, more than 80 percent of kids said they wanted to be a rapper, professional athlete, or both. The service group hopes to lower this statistic by exposing kids to alternative career paths, such as ballet.

DOTB is a second year program at the Boys and Girls Club and has grown to include more than 50 members, serving more than 100 kids a week.