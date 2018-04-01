Boys and Girls Club to Start First After School Program

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the Boys and Girls Club's first after school program in Columbia.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon at Columbia's Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School where the after school program will take place.

The Columbia Public School District partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to create an after school youth development program that will run from 3-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Columbia is now a part of more than 4,000 other Boys and Girls Clubs that host more than 4 million after school programs.

The program will serve a nutritious meal and snack every day. Kids can also participate in educational activities while at the program.