Boys' Club Gets New Roof

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Boys'Club-Roof 11-23 0157 AP-MO--Boys' Club-Roof,0150 Boy's club gets damaged roof replaced by volunteers ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Boys' Club of St. Louis is getting a new roof from some old friends. Led by the three brothers who hung out at the club when they were kids, a group of volunteers is pulling a storm-damaged roof from the club and replacing it with donated materials. The roof of the club -- formally known as Gene Slay's Boys' Club of St. Louis -- was heavily damaged during July windstorms. The club has been forced to close its gym and other rooms during wet weather. Tom Hulsey of Oakville is owner of Hulsey Roofing Company. He says he ran into a club staff member at lunch one day and was told about the damage. Hulsey said he obtained donations from two of his regular suppliers, and enlisted the help of his brothers, Roger and Floyd Hulsey, plus some of his employees, his sons and other volunteers. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-23-06 0846EST