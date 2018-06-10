Bra auction to kick off breast cancer awareness month

COLUMBIA - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and MU Health Care is kicking it off with a bra auction.

Unique handcrafted bras will be on display for the seventh annual Artful Bra reception and auction Oct. 6 at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

“People decorate bras in wild and crazy ways. It’s pretty impressive, some of the creativity people displayed,” said TJ Sweet, practicing manager of mammography services at Ellis Fischel.

The proceeds from the auction will go towards health care services for breast patients. Angela Winterbower, the outreach coordinator at Ellis Fischel, is the organizer for the breast cancer events.

“Over the years we’ve raised over $25,000 and all of the proceeds benefit our breast patient, patient’s assistant fund,” Winterbower said.

She said the fund pays for mammograms, medications, room supplies and transportation costs for breast patients who are either underinsured or uninsured.

As a cancer survivor, Winterbower said, she enjoys coordinating events that give back to the patients.

"That’s one of the reasons I work at Ellis Fischel, because it’s so near and dear in my heart to work in the cancer community,” Winterbower said.

MU Health Care will be hosting other events throughout the month including a “Pink Out Your Hair” event where patients and visitors can get a pink hair extension for a $10 donation. That will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Ellis Fischel.