Bradford, Feeley Both Miss Practice

Wednesday, December 07 2011
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sam Bradford ran in the pool and rode an exercise bicycle as the St. Louis Rams tried to nurse their quarterback back to health.

If Bradford can't go Monday night at Seattle, the Rams will likely be down to a player with zero NFL snaps because backup A.J. Feeley has all but ruled himself out with a broken thumb on his right hand.

Tom Brandstater, elevated from the practice squad last week, took snaps with the first string in an abbreviated practice Wednesday. The former Fresno State standout has been on the active roster for three games this year and a full season with Denver in 2009 after getting drafted in the sixth round.

Bradford lobbied to play before the 49ers game, but was held out to avoid further injury.

