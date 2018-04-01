Bradford, Rams Hand Texans 4th Straight Loss 38-13

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, October 13 2013 Oct 13, 2013 Sunday, October 13, 2013 6:21:26 PM CDT October 13, 2013 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

HOUSTON - Sam Bradford threw three touchdown passes, St. Louis added a score on defense and special teams and the Rams stunned the mistake-prone Houston Texans with a 38-13 win on Sunday.

The Rams (3-3) were up 24-6 early in the third quarter before rookie Daren Bates returned Keshawn Martin's fumble on a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Alec Ogletree pushed the lead to 38-6 when he took an interception by T.J. Yates back 98 yards for a touchdown. Yates was in after Matt Schaub sustained an apparent right ankle injury.

Schaub didn't have a turnover after throwing six interceptions, three of them returned for touchdowns in the past three games.

But several other Texans had key gaffes as preseason Super Bowl hopeful Houston (2-4) lost its fourth straight game.

 

