Bradford Still in Boot, Smith Has Concussion

6 years 5 months 1 week ago Monday, October 24 2011 Oct 24, 2011 Monday, October 24, 2011 3:06:00 PM CDT October 24, 2011 in Football
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo says Sam Bradford remains in a walking boot and wasn't sure of the quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Saints. Bradford has been shut down since Friday in hopes that will help heal his high left ankle sprain.

Offensive tackle Jason Smith has a concussion and will visit a specialist for a neck injury sustained in Sunday's loss at Dallas and defensive tackle Darell Scott also has a concussion.

Cornerback Justin King has a groin injury and Spagnuolo didn't think he'd be available for the next practice on Wednesday, further depleting a thin position.

 

