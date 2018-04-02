Bradley Named MAC Wrestler of the Week

COLUMBIA -- For the second time in a little over a month, Mizzou's heavyweight Dom Bradley has been named as the Mid-American Conference's Wrestler of the Week for the week of January 2. Bradley claims the honor after helping the Tigers to a third place finish at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Bradley defeated the then-No. 1 ranked Tony Nelson of Minnesota in a thrilling championship bout that went to a tiebreaker. Bradley earned the 2-1 decision in extra time, ending Nelson's streak of 40 consecutive wins dating back to last season. The matchup acted as a preview to a possible matchup between the two grapplers in the NCAA Championships this March, as Nelson will try to defend the heavyweight title he claimed last year in St. Louis.



Mizzou's ‘big man' also defeated the No. 3-ranked Alan Gelogaev of Oklahoma State in the semifinals to reserve a date with Nelson in the championship round. Bradleyheld strong in his match against the former Big 12 rival with a 2-1 decision.



After taking an Olympic redshirt last year, Bradley has yet to lose in 2012-13. He has a team-best 22-0 record as the squad's anchor, and has now improved his career collegiate record to 88-12. Bradley is now the top-ranked heavyweight in the nation in most polls. He was named an All-American two seasons ago.



This is the third weekly honor that a Tiger wrestler has claimed this season. Nathan McCormick, Missouri's other team captain, was named as the Wrestler of the Week back on December 19th.