Brain Cancer Treatment

Brain Breakthrough

Researchers say they're close to an important breakthrough in the treatment of brain cancer. Doctors are in a pre-clinical stage for sophisticated electrode technology. This new technology is able to reach deeper-lying brain tissue. Researchers say the new electrodes will impact difficult cancers where patients currently have very few treatment options.

FDA Defibrillators

The FDA is starting a new program to make external defibrillators safer...after thousands of reports of product failure. The new program will outline ways to make automated ones safer, and help the industry resolve problems faster. Experts reviewed several of the devices and found room for improvement in product design and manufacturing.

Haiti Cholera Epidemic

Thousands of Haitians have been sickened by Cholera as the epidemic continues to spread across the countryside. Doctors without borders and other aid groups have expressed concern the epidemic could infect hundreds of thousands of people. The UN predicts up to 200,000 Haitians could get Cholera. The death toll is already more than 900.