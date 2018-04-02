Branson Begins Study of Ban on Smoking in Public

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Officials in the southwest Missouri resort town of Branson are looking into a ban on smoking in public.

KTTS-FM reports that city leaders have been asked to draft an ordinance.

Branson aldermen have not set a timetable for public discussion of the proposal, but they're inviting public input as the details are crafted.

At least one official favors a ban. Alderman Mike Booth is a former smoker. He says Branson may be "a little late" in looking at a smoking ban, but adds, "better sooner than never."

A pizza restaurant called Mr. G's is one of the few Branson establishments that does allow smoking. Employee Ann Marie Pounds said she thinks Branson has better things to worry about. But customer Heather Holmes said she would support a city-wide ban.