Branson business owner buys winning $100,000 lottery ticket

BRANSON (AP) — A Branson business owner has no worries about the winter tourism lull after buying a winning $100,000 lottery ticket.

The Missouri Lottery said in a news release that 58-year-old Michael Fears purchased the "Win It All" ticket on Dec. 10 from his Branson gas station, 76 Express.

Fears says the purchase was "spur-of-the-moment." He says he picked the winning ticket because it was sticking out the dispenser farther than the rest of them.

The father of two claimed his prize on Dec. 11 at the Lottery's Springfield regional office. While he plans on using the majority of his winnings as a nest egg for the upcoming slow business season, he's also thinking about a trip to Disney World. He says it will "be a big event."