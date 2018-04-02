Branson Growing in Popularity

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON (AP) - Branson continues to grow in popularity, according to city figures that showed tourism taxes topped $1 million in April. The special tax has topped the million-dollar mark during peak summer months before but never as early in the season as April. April's total was up 38% from the same month a year ago. City spokesman Jerry Adams says the increase was due to growing numbers of visitors. The tourism tax is levied on the bill for lodging, ticketed attractions like theaters and amusement parks and on restaurant tabs. For the fiscal year that started in October, revenue from tourism tax is up 17% from a year earlier.