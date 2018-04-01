Branson Police Investigate 2 Deaths at Hotel

BRANSON, Mo. - Police are investigating two deaths at a hotel in the southwest Missouri resort town of Branson as a murder-suicide.

City spokesman Garrett Anderson says the deaths likely happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Queen Anne I motel. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the names of the victims weren't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Anderson says he can't provide details. Branson police will have a press conference Monday.