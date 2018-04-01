Branson Prepares for Effects of Gas Prices

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRANSON (AP) - Branson business owners acknowledge high gas prices may keep some visitors from showing up this summer, but they hope they'll more than make up for it with Midwestern tourists looking to stay close to home. Sitting within a day's drive of a third of the country, the town's all-important tourism industry has weathered past fuel crunches. Overall sales tax revenue last year rose 7.2% over 2005 and tourism taxes on hotels, food and attractions jumped 6.3% Business leaders say it's hard to separate the effects of last year's rise in gas prices from the opening of the $420 million Branson Landing shopping center. This year's numbers could be similarly skewed by the August opening of the Branson Convention Center and adjacent hotel.