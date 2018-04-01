Branson Sues Internet Travel Sites

SPRINGFIELD - Branson is suing 14 Internet travel companies, including Travelocity and Expedia, for back taxes. The Ozark tourist city claims the companies never paid on hotel room bookings. Several other U.S. cities have filed similar suits. Branson's lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court alleges the travel services failed to collect or collected and failed to remit a four percent tourism tax. Branson adopted the tax in 1997 on the gross proceeds derived from hotel room rentals.