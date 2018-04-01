Branson Tourism Officials Positive after Storm

BRANSON - Branson tourism officials were putting a positive spin on conditions Wednesday, saying most of the damage from a tornado was cosmetic and wouldn't prevent most shows from going on.

Branson Area Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Mary Jane Rice says February is generally a slow time, and most of the big-name entertainers generally don't get there until later in the spring.

Rice says she and her co-workers are telling people who call with concerns about the storm damage that Branson is open, and most of the attractions are still available for people who want to come there.

Much of the damage she had seen involved broken windows and destroyed awnings and neon signs. She estimated most of the destruction would be cleaned up within a few days.