Branson Women Shot

AP-MO--Women Shot,00702 women shot, wounded in Branson BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- Branson police are investigating a double shooting early this morning. The Police Chief says officers arrived at a home to find two women shot, one in the chest and the other in the head. Both were taken to a hospital for surgery and were listed in critical condition. Police suspect one of the women shot the other and then turned the gun on herself. (Lita Lea, KTTS) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-29-07 1103EDT