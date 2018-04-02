Braves Rain on Cardinals

The Braves treated the Cards' hurler rudely with back-to-back home runs by Marcus Giles and Edgar Renteria to cut the lead to 3-2. The rains then came, halting play.

After a 55-minute delay, the hit parade continued off Reyes with a two-run homer by the Braves' Brian McCann. After a Jeff Francoeur double, Scott Thormann singled him in to make it 5-3 in favor of Atlanta. Reyes gave up five runs on six hits, striking out five, in 5 innings, and dropping his record to 1-3.

His effort was trumped by John Smoltz's six innings, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. The win improved Smoltz's record to 5-5 on the season, while Jorge Sosa pitched the ninth for his third save.

Josh Kinney made his Major League debut for the Cardinals in the seventh inning, and promptly gave up a home run to Ryan Langerhans on his first pitch, making it 6-3.

The Cardinals and Braves play Tuesday evening in the second of three from Atlanta. St. Louis ace Chris Carpenter takes the hill against John Thomson.