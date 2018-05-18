Braves Snap 7-Game Skid, Beat Cardinals 2-1

By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Justin Upton homered and scored the tie-breaking run on Chris Johnson's eighth-inning single, and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night to end their seven-game skid.

Braves right-hander Gavin Floyd was impressive in his season debut, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings.

Floyd made his first major league start since April 27, 2013, for the White Sox against Tampa Bay. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery 10 days later, and his comeback included six minor league rehab starts this year.

David Carpenter (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect eighth. Craig Kimbrel had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

St. Louis left-hander Tyler Lyons allowed only one run on four hits, including Upton's homer, in six innings.