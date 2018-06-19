Break in Severe Weather Helps Some Roads Drain

COLUMBIA - Clear skies and sunshine helped dry out some Mid-Missouri roads today.

Most of the flooding has died down on parts of Route ZZ in Boone County but remain closed due to high water levels yesterday. The closure didn't stop some drivers from passing the barriers to drive down the road.

Besides parts of Route ZZ, Boone County has two other road closures. Route K is closed between Allen Street and Mt. Celestrial Road. Route MM is closed right around Basnet Drive.

There are 2 roads closed in Cole County. A large section of route W is closed between Conservation Road and East Bend Road. A large section of route D is also closed between 54 and Route C.

Cooper County has 6 roads closed. Route DD is closed at the intersection with Route K. Route HH is closed at the intersection with Buffalo Praire Drive. A small section of Route OO is closed near Route M. Route U is closed between Debo Road and Panther Creek Road. Route V is closed at the intersection with Gooches Mill Road. And Route Z is closed near Heaths Creek.

MoDOT advises everyone to take caution around high water areas. Their website offers tips for safety during possible floods, such as:

•Respect the barrier! Don't drive around, and risk your safety. Find another way.

•Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall.

•Do not drive into flooded areas. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling.

•A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

For a full map of road closures, you can click here.