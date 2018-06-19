Break Time Robbery in Moberly

MOBERLY - Moberly Police responded to a robbery at Break Time Convenience Store at 221 S Morley St. on Dec. 25 at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Two employees reported a male entered the business with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

There were no injuries during the robbery. Moberly Police are continuing to investigate the robbery. If you have any information contact Moberly Police at 660-263-0346 or the Randolph County Tips Line at 660-269-8477.