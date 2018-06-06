BREAKING: Body Found With Gunshot to Head

HOWARD COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday, after a man found a victim's body Tuesday night, according the the Howard County Sheriff's Department.

The victim's father found 39-year-old Jonathan Spurling dead at his home around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say Spurling died from a gunshot to the head.



The Howard County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting the homicide investigation. Authorities say the homicide occurred sometime on Monday.

Spurling lived just off County Road 117 near Harrisburg, located in the Northeastern part of Howard County, just west of Boone County line.



Anyone with any information about Jonathan Spurling is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 660-248-2477.