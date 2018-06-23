BREAKING: Columbia Fire Dept. Fights Recycling Center Fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Civic Recycling Center at approximately 5:41 a.m. Friday. The center is located at 3300 Brown Station Rd. Medics from Boone Hospital and three fire engines were at the scene.
The fire happened in a building where they recycling center sorts paper, and an automatic sprinkler system controlled the fire. According to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Steven Sapp, fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. Sapp also said no injuries ocurred.
KOMU 8 will continue to post updates as they become available.
