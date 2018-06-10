BREAKING: CPD Responding to Reports of a Stabbing

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have confirmed reports of a stabbing at approximately 3:30 Thursday morning.

When KOMU arrived on scene at Columbia Crossing Apartments on White Gate Drive, there were four Columbia Police cars and one Boone Hospital ambulance. A male and a female also speaking with an officer.

An officer then escorted both the male and female back to the apartment. Police then left the area, but soon thereafter, intense shouting broke out among a handful of people.

CPD returned to the scene and are continuing to patrol the area.

CPD has refused to give any information at this time about the stabbing. It is unknown whether the victim was a male or female and whether he/she was taken to the hospital.

