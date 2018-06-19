BREAKING: Highway Patrol Confirms Woman Electrocuted Near Lake Ozark

ROCKY MOUNT - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a 26-year-old woman was electrocuted Saturday night around 7:45 p.m. while swimming in Dry Branch Cove.

A Sergeant with the Highway Patrol told KOMU 8 News the woman was swimming with two children when all three individuals felt a shock. The two children swam away from the dock, but the woman could not swim away fast enough.

The Sergeant said the dock has a history of electrical problems. He added the incident is not related to the Lake Ozark electrocution on July 4 that killed Alexandra and Brayden Anderson.

Right now, the highway patrol is not releasing the name of the woman and the names and ages of the children while they wait to inform all family members.

An autopsy for the woman is scheduled for Monday. KOMU 8 News will continue to update the story as information becomes available.