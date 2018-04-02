BREAKING: Montgomery County R-2 Schools Placed on Lockdown

MONTGOMERY CITY - The Montgomery County R-2 school district has confirmed that the junior high and high schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a gunman's threats.

Superintendent Mike Gray said the schools were placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. and were kept on lockdown until shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Gray confirmed that the threats came from a Montgomery High School senior who is also believed to be involved with the missing person case local law enforcement was investigating.

Gray said the student involved in the lockdown returned 15-year-old Amy Jordan to her mother's home Wednesday morning, and made threats to head to the schools with weapons.

Gray said the student in question was stopped by state and county law enforcement on state route 19 south of I-70, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the student is in custody.