BREAKING NEWS: Student Arrested for Possessing Gun at School

COLUMBIA - A Hickman High School student was arrested Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. for bringing a weapon to school and possessing stolen property. He was still behind bars Wednesday evening. He is able to post bond at $11,000.

Police said another student saw Deaunadre E. Lewis-Gatewood, 17, showing the gun to someone. The student reported what he had seen to school officials and Lewis-Gatewood was immediately sent to the office.

Police said Lewis-Gatewood's backpack was searched and an unloaded gun, which as discovered to have been reported stolen over 30 years ago from out of state, was located inside.

Hickman's principal, Dr. Tracey Conrad, said Lewis-Gatewood will face punishment under the Safe School's Act.

Police said Lewis-Gatewood was not in possession of any ammunition.

Lewis-Gatewood was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and receiving stolen property, both felony charges.