BREAKING NEWS: UPDATE - Maylee Caught and Charged

COOPER COUNTY - Joshua Maylee has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of assault, and one count of felony stealing. Law enforcement officers captured fugitive Joshua Maylee in Cooper County Thursday. Officers report they caught Maylee on Big Lick Road off Highway 179 in eastern Cooper County.



He was found around 1:30pm. Authorities said that Maylee had sustained minor injuries from a prior incident and had been looking for aid.



While Maylee was looking for aid, nearby residents called the authorities who soon after arrested the wanted man.



Maylee is accused of shooting and killing three people in Holts Summit and sending another one to the hospital. However, authorities say that Maylee went into police custody without incident Thursday afternoon.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the Callaway County Sherriff's Department said Maylee acted alone and indicated every victem was connected to Maylee from "...negative dealings in the past."

