BREAKING: Shooting Reported at Taft High School

LOS ANGELES — At least two people were shot at Taft High School located in the southern San Joaquin Valley. Thursday morning, according to our sister station KGET. It happened at about 9 a.m. and as of 9:30 a.m., students evacuated to the football field and reports stated one person was in custody.

Details still sketchy at 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Department has confirmed a shooter is in custody, and at least two people have been wounded.

Hall Ambulance dispatched three ambulances and a medevac helicopter.

UPDATE: One victim's injuries were minor but no details on the second victim's status, according to KGET's twitter.