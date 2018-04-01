Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The campaign encourages women to start monthly screenings.

That news is encouraging for the Show Me Healthy Women program, which offers free breast and cervical screenings.

"It consists of experts in breast cancer and breast cancer survivors from around the state who gather together to advise the department of health and how the money should be spent to reach the most needy people," said Mary-Anne Coletti, chair of the program.

The organization has offered free screenings since 1993, helping more than twenty thousand underserved women across the state.

Today in the governor's mansion, Governor Blunt budgeted $500,000 to the Show Me Womens Health program, three times last years amount.

That money supplements federal grants, bringing the total amount to almost $3 million. Medical professionals at the governor's mansion say they all have the same objective.

"To make sure that every woman in the state of Missouri that can be screened and is eligible to be screened, has a screeing mammogram every year," said Susan Kraenzle, with the Siteman Cancer Center.

Officials are hopeful with these new funds, a cure is just around the corner. The extra funding may help an additional 1,200 women get screening.