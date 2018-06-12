Breast cancer patient goes live, as she refuses to let cancer bring her down

1 month 5 days 5 hours ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 Monday, May 07, 2018 12:03:00 PM CDT May 07, 2018 in News
By: Kamaria Braye, KOMU Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- "Bald, bold, and beautiful," are words one breast cancer patient is using, as she allows the world to join her "live" during her cancer journey.

"Ms. Liz has cancer, but cancer does not have Ms. Liz," said Elizabeth Morrow, speaking about herself.

Morrow was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in December 2017. Since her diagnosis, she made a vow that she's going to share her journey with anyone who would listen.

"I came to the reality that wow, this is really true. It's happening and I just immediately said, 'Cancer, you got the right one this time because I am going to tell on you.' I am going to go live on this journey from beginning to end I am going to share this with everyone that I come in contact with," she said.  

Morrow has over 60 Facebook Live videos filmed by her, her family and friends, that show raw footage of her emotions, doctor visits and her daily routine while going through this battle. Some of those videos have over 2,000 views, and she has already reached her maximum amount of friends she can accept on Facebook.

Morrow has also had many events in Jefferson City including a 5K Run and a pink basketball game on Lincoln University's cancer. These events all went live and allowed her to gain more support and followers to her Facebook page.

Roanak Ekram, Morrow's doctor, said that a patient sharing their journey online depends on their personal preference.

"I think it's very individualistic. Some women are much more private about their journey. It's something that they don't wish to share. For the most part, though, I find that women like to talk about it. It helps not only with them coping with what is occurring but also makes them feel as though they're not alone," Ekram said.

One of the most fulfilling parts of Morrow sharing her journey with strangers is the connection she's been able to gain with her fellow "Pink Sisters," as she called it. "Pink Sister" refers to those who are survivors of breast cancer or currently battling.

"After my second treatment of chemo, one night I was in a low place and I just said to myself man, if I could have someone who's going through this with me that would be awesome," Morrow said.

Her thoughts were answered when she received a Facebook message from another cancer patient.

"She had been struggling, and that one of her sorority sisters had been following my live feed, and suggested that she reach out to me. As soon as we connected we were basically inseparable," Morrow said.

Robert Straus, Morrow's mentee, feels that her speaking out about her journey is a way to show people she will not be knocked down by cancer.

"I think a lot of women that go through that type of thing seclude themselves or put themselves in a little box to where they don't want the world to know what's going on. Ms. Liz needed to show the world that it's not all bad, it can be good. She kept a smile on her face no matter if it was good news or bad news," he said.

Morrow is currently planning a foundation in Jefferson City that will give care products to those who are diagnosed with cancer. She plans to team up with the Gold Schmidt Cancer center and is in the process of submitting paperwork for the foundation. 

More News

Grid
List

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
33 minutes ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°